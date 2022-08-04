Amanda Nunes reappears with black eye and comments on victory over Peña | combat

– After that headbutt, I really felt a lot, it was something that really hindered me a lot in the fight afterwards, but as the strategy was to do a wrestling in the last two rounds, a little ground to tire her more, and I managed to find the way, that’s what I did, not least because I couldn’t take any more blows to my eye. I had to be smart to finish the fight strong. But I’m fine, happy to bring the belt home, it’s all ours. Now it’s time to rest a little, recover – declared the champion of two weight divisions (in addition to bantamweight, Amanda also holds the featherweight belt – up to 65.8kg).
Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Peña by unanimous decision in a dominant performance. In the second round, she managed to impose three knockdowns on her opponent. At the end of the fourth, in a moment of exchange of blows, she ended up getting the worst in a clash of heads with the American, but still managed to knock her down and end up on top. In the last two rounds, the Brazilian, who had been dominating standing, began to invest more in takedowns and dominating on the ground. Peña took danger with a few submission attempts, but Nunes defended efficiently and won every round according to the judges’ scores (50-45, 50-44 and 50-43).