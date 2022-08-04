Amanda Nunes reappears with black eye and comments on victory over Peña | combat

– After that headbutt, I really felt a lot, it was something that really hindered me a lot in the fight afterwards, but as the strategy was to do a wrestling in the last two rounds, a little ground to tire her more, and I managed to find the way, that’s what I did, not least because I couldn’t take any more blows to my eye. I had to be smart to finish the fight strong. But I’m fine, happy to bring the belt home, it’s all ours. Now it’s time to rest a little, recover – declared the champion of two weight divisions (in addition to bantamweight, Amanda also holds the featherweight belt – up to 65.8kg).