Amazon surpasses Apple in the ranking of the 500 companies that earn the most in the world – Tecnoblog

The magazine fortune released, this Wednesday (3), the list of the 500 companies with the highest revenue in fiscal year 2021. According to the survey, the amazon surpassed the apple with some clearance, registering the second position in the global ranking. The iPhone owner, on the other hand, came in seventh, but its profit was considerably higher than that made by Jeff Bezos’ company.

Amazon’s distribution center in Cajamar (SP) (Image: Disclosure)

The ranking shows that, for the first time since the creation of the Fortune Global 500, the Chinese giants surpassed the revenue of American companies, adding up to 31% of the total revenue of the list.

China (including Hong Kong and Taiwan) secured the most companies on the list, 145. The United States came in second, with 124, while Japan lost six participants when compared to the previous year, recording a total of 47.

For the ninth year in a row and the 17th time since 1995, Walmart topped the list with $572.8 million in revenue. In terms of profit, the situation changes and the “crown” goes to Saudi Aramco and its US$ 105 billion, with Apple in second (US$ 94 billion) and Amazon only in fourteenth (US$ 76 billion).

The Cupertino giant, which ranks seventh overall, reported $365.8 million in revenue, trailing State Grid ($460.6 million), China National Petroleum ($411.7 million), Sinopec (US$401.3 million) and Saudi Aramco (US$400.4 million).

Company Revenue Walmart (USA) US$ 572.8 million Amazon (USA) US$ 469.8 million State Grid (China) US$ 460.6 million China National Petroleum (China) US$ 411.7 million Sinopec (China) US$ 401.3 million Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia) US$ 400.4 million Apple (USA) US$ 365.8 million Volkswagen (Germany) US$ 295.8 million China State Construction Engineering (China) US$ 293.7 million CVS Health (USA) US$ 292.1 million

Companies generate amazing revenue

Fortune also revealed that, in all, the 500 companies recorded revenue of US$ 37.8 trillion, an amount that corresponds to more than a third of the global gross domestic product (GDP). This represents a 19% increase over the previous year, marking the highest annual growth rate in the list’s 33 years.

In a statement, Scott DeCarlo, editor of the Fortune Global 500, said: “A recovery from the worst depths of the pandemic has created a huge tailwind for the world’s largest companies by revenue. Sales and aggregate earnings reached record levels in fiscal 2021.”

The survey also showed that the companies mentioned in the ranking employ 69.6 million people worldwide, based in 229 cities and 33 countries and regions. Additionally, the number of female CEOs rose from 23 to 24.

With information: PrNewsWire and Fortune.