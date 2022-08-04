American Airlines decides to invest in hydrogen-powered electric motors

Image: ZeroAvia





Two weeks after winning a memorandum of understanding with Ravn Alaska to supply 30 ZA2000 hydrogen-electric propulsion packages for the company’s passenger aircraft, ZeroAvia has yet another great partnership for its program.

American Airlines today announced an investment in the ZeroAvia project, in addition to signing a memorandum of understanding for the opportunity to order up to 100 engines from the company’s hydrogen-electric package. The engines are intended to power zero-emission regional jet aircraft.

ZeroAvia is working towards obtaining certain certifications for its innovative propulsion technology that will pave the way for the engines to be incorporated into the regional jet market in the future. The ZA2000-RJ power package is expected to allow passengers to fly zero-emission regional jets as early as the late 2020s.

This investment shows another action on American’s path to achieving its climate goals, including achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.





“Our investment in ZeroAvia’s emerging hydrogen electric motor technology has the potential to play a key role in the future of sustainable aviation,” said Derek Kerr, American’s chief financial officer. “We are excited to contribute to the development of this industry and look forward to exploring how these engines can support the future of our airline as we build American Airlines to thrive forever.”

“Having the support of the world’s largest airline is a strong indication of the progress we are making in developing zero-emission flights powered by hydrogen electric engines,” added ZeroAvia founder and CEO Val Miftakhov. “We are focused on delivering sustainable travel and we are delighted that American, a visionary leader in the industry, sees ZeroAvia as part of the future of aviation.”

American and ZeroAvia information