Americanas will train 5,000 women in technology by 2023

The 2021 Annual Report was released by Americanas SA, the first after the merger of Lojas Americanas and B2W Digital operations. The survey brings the results of the different sectors of the company and the ESG strategy, being a document that makes public the socio-environmental goals of Americanas SA Check out the institution’s objectives for the coming years below.

Americanas joined the Movement for Racial Equity (MOVER), a union of companies and institutions whose goal is to create 10,000 leadership positions for blacks by 2030, and to hire more than 7,000 young people in vulnerable situations through the One Million Opportunity (1MiO) project.

The UNICEF-led initiative aims to generate one million opportunities for access to quality education, digital inclusion, professional training and job vacancies for young people in situations of social vulnerability.

Furthermore, Americanas SA still intends to train more than 5,000 women in technology, with the development of a program that encourages education in technology in different regions of Brazil.

In addition, through the Americanas na Favela project, the company intends to reach 50 communities. Currently, the company operates in 7 favelas in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, generating employment and training for residents.

Americanas SA launched a decarbonization plan, which sets goals to mitigate its environmental impacts and zero emissions by 2025, such as consolidating a multimodal and eco-efficient logistics fleet, reducing solid waste generation and using clean energy in its physical stores.

Thus, in March of this year, Americanas SA signed the Business Ambition for 1.5° Commitment, with the aim of creating a science-based emission reduction target (SBT) and achieving Net Zero.

Thus, in accordance with the UN 2030 Agenda, the company has made important achievements, such as being among the 10 leading retailers in sustainability in the world, according to The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, and being placed, for the eighth year in a row, in the Sustainability Index. (ISE) of B3.

