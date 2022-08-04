Andressa Urach will focus on mental health: ‘Psychiatric treatment’

This morning, Andressa Urach, 34, vlogged her YouTube channel and announced that she will put aside some aesthetic procedures, such as hair growth and nail extensions, to focus on her mental health and have a new connection with her. God.

“I miss the period of holiness a lot. When you live a life of holiness, it seems like you can win battles in a different way than when you rebel. Sin is pulling you away from God little by little. (…) Worst of all, for me, it was myself. I let God down. I’ve been through so many deserts. Sometimes I feel like kicking the ball, swearing… But Jesus asks to forgive”, he reflected.

Andressa also said that she will no longer be attending events: ‘For now, I will not do events. I’m going through a very delicate phase in my life. Right now, I need inner peace. The financial side is good, I need it. I have a lot of bills to pay, after all I started a company I have taxes and employees to pay, but in life there are phases. I give myself 100% to everything I do. Right now, I can’t give myself (to the events)”.

“I will take care of my mental health, I will continue my psychiatric treatment, my medicine, my faith in God. Only Him to heal my wounds and my disappointments. There have been many disappointments in recent times”, he added.

At the end of the video, Andressa showed that she removed the nail extension and was also removing the megahair: “We are removing it. It (megahair) is beautiful and wonderful, but I’m not good at keeping it. again. (…) I know myself, I’m stressed, I’m going to start it myself”.