Aneel approves average readjustment of 15.12% in the electricity tariff of Equatorial Pará | For

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) decided this Tuesday (2), unanimously, to approve the annual tariff readjustment of the Equatorial Pará concessionaire.

The adjustment takes effect from the day august 7th. The increase will be, on average, 15.12%.

According to Aneel’s decision, the readjustment will be as follows:

16.05% for high voltage consumers;

14.88% for low voltage consumers;

and 14.38% for residential consumers (B1).

According to Aneel, the distributor serves around 2.8 million consumer units.

The government of Pará had already announced that the state would benefit from a discount on the fare, after inclusion by Aneel in the list of states benefiting from a 5% reduction in the electricity tariff. However, in the same period, the agency would announce the annual readjustment in energy.

In a note, Aneel explained that, among the items that most impacted the increase, are “the inclusion of the financial components determined in the current adjustment, the withdrawal of the financial components established in the last tariff process, in addition to costs with acquisition and distribution of energy”.

Another measure cited by the agency is the provisions of Law No. 14,385/2022, which deals with the return of tax credits referring to the withdrawal of ICMS from the PIS/Pasep and Cofins calculation basis, which reduced the tariff adjustment by 5.40%.

Aneel also informed that “the effect of the contribution to the CDE referring to the privatization of Eletrobrás, under the terms of Law No. requested by the distributor, resulted in a reduction of 7.26%”.

“Although the adjustment was positive, it is worth noting that the application of Complementary Law (LCP) No. 194, of 2022, which establishes a ceiling for ICMS rates on electricity bills, has the potential to make the final effect to be perceived by residential consumers is a reduction of 5.34% in the cost of electric energy”, pointed out the note.

Regarding the reduction of the ICMS rate, already regulated by the State of Pará, the energy bill is already reduced by 6.80%.

“The reduction of the ICMS tax base still depends on regulation by the respective Treasury Departments of the state governments and may result in a final impact on the energy bill of – 5.34%”, informs the agency.

According to Aneel, a letter was sent to Confaz detailing the tariff structure and providing conditions for the matter to be regulated by the State Treasury.

