Another! Cuiabá agrees with the left-back Sidcley, ex-Corinthians and who was in Greece | cuiabá

Cuiabá agreed to hire the left-back Sidcley. The player is already in the capital of Mato Grosso to undergo tests and sign a contract with the club. The official announcement should be made in the next few days.

Sidcley arrives to fill the gap in Dourado’s left-back after Uendel’s injury. The 29-year-old was at PAOK, from Greece, on loan from Dynamo Kyiv. For the 2021/22 season, he played 49 matches, with two goals scored and three assists.

A photo with the athlete wearing the Cuiabá shirt is circulating on social networks this Wednesday. In contact with the athlete’s staff, the details of the negotiation were not disclosed until this publication. The trend is for the bond signed to be a loan with Dynamo Kyiv, from Ukraine.

Wednesday was busy in Cuiabá. In addition to the left-back, the board of the auriverde team closed with the center forward Deyverson, punctual reinforcements for the team following the Brasileirão.

Sidcley will be Dourado’s third signing in the current national transfer window. The first was attacking midfielder Gabriel Pirani, who arrived on loan from Santos until the end of the year. The deadline for registration of reinforcements ends on the 15th of this month.

For Brazilian football, Sidcley has played for Atlético-GO, Athletico-PR and Corinthians.