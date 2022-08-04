Anticipate the 13th SALARY in the Caixa and receive up to R$ 20 thousand in the account

the arrival of 13th salary It is one of the most awaited moments every year by Brazilians. The money, which is usually released from the second half of the year, is often used to pay off debt or fulfill a dream.

Read more: Caixa pays retroactive value to workers; see who gets

For those who are most in a hurry to get their hands on the money, Federal Savings Bank provides the anticipation of the 13th salary, with values ​​between R$ 500 and R$ 20 thousand. The resources are offered in the form of loans with more special and advantageous conditions compared to traditional credit.

How does the 13th salary advance work?

Anyone who is a Caixa account holder can anticipate the amounts of the 13th salary at the institution. The worker may advance amounts of up to R$ 20 thousand, based on his net salary. Another point taken into consideration is the payment capacity defined by the bank towards the applicant.

In general, only the person who receives the salary directly into a Caixa account can anticipate the 13th salary. The professional must also be employed for at least 12 months.

In addition to the group, those who are retired or pensioner of the INSS can also anticipate the resources.

Deadline for payment

According to the bank, the term for the payment of the credit considers the date of deposit of the installment of the allowance, with a maximum of 330 days. It happens only once, in this case, on the date of receipt of the 13th salary.

It is important to highlight that there is a fixed interest charge on the amount advanced, in addition to the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF), which is also collected when the contract is closed.

Before starting the application, the interested party needs to check with the company, body or entity responsible about the payment in installments and the possibility of offering credit for the best form of contracting.