App driver leaves captivity in SP after recording kidnapping and sending audio to her boyfriend; hear the criminals in action | Sao Paulo

An app driver was released this Thursday morning (4) by the Military Police, after being the victim of three kidnappers. The kidnapping took place in the West Zone of São Paulo.

The police arrived at the place of captivity thanks to an audio message that the woman shared with her boyfriend at the time of the thieves’ action. (listen above).

The kidnapping took place around 1 am, as she was returning home from work. At a traffic light, the woman was approached by the three criminals, who knocked on the window displaying a weapon.

The boyfriend is also an app driver and they exchanged information about the workday at the exact moment the criminals approached.

The audio and the sharing of the car’s location in Alto de Pinheiros, in the West Zone, led the police to identify the place where the captivity was where she would be held, in a Jaguaré favela, also in the West Zone.

When the police arrived in the favela, there was an exchange of fire that resulted in two thieves being shot. They were rescued and taken to the University Hospital, where one of them died. The third was arrested in the act, inside the car, by the police.

The woman told the police that she was recording an audio on Whatsapp for her boyfriend, in ‘handsfree’ mode (hands-free, in Portuguese) when she was approached by the criminals.

The 2-minute and 16-second audio was sent by the app to the boyfriend, capturing all the gang’s action. The recording took the police to the favela where the victim would be held captive and shows the threats made by the bandits against the woman.

At all times, they displayed a weapon and ordered her to keep her head down.

“That one already screamed. She yelled, yelled, ‘wire’. Let’s go to the captivity that screamed, ‘wire’. Lower your head, lower your head. If you do something, you will see…”, said one of the criminals.

“Screamed, let’s jump to another ravine, which screamed. Where are you going, you bitch? What’s with the revolver, partner? Be quiet!” said one of the criminals.

In the message it is also possible to hear the moment that the woman tells the robbers that she was app drivers, but they do not believe it.

“I’m an app driver, young man,” she said.

“Are you an app driver? With a big car like this?”, replied the criminal.

“I swear to God, you can check your cell phone,” the woman said.

“We’ll see. If you go, we’ll release you. If you go, we’ll release you! Shut up!”, said the man.

Kidnapped app driver in SP narrates moments of terror in the hands of criminals

At the police station, the kidnapped driver said she had two cell phones and belongings stolen by the robbers. In shock, she also narrated that she had the gun pointed at her head the entire time. (see video above).

A second vehicle that was escorting the gang in the action was also intercepted by the police, and a woman inside it was arrested.

The case is being investigated by the police station of the 91st Police District of Vila Leopoldina and also by the Department of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP), because of the death of one of the robbers.

Police say they are still looking for other criminals who would have participated in the whole action.

Investigators also say that a second victim of the gang would have recognized one of the assailants through a photo. She would have been a victim of the gang last week and was in the possession of criminals for 24 hours.

