Aquaman 2 | Reason for Ben Affleck’s Return as Batman Revealed

The return of Ben Affleck as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been revealed, and it goes well beyond the delay of The Flash, as previously believed.

According to The Hollywood ReporterMichael Keaton was even going to have a cameo in the James Wan film, but this scene left the audience very confused during test screenings.

The fact of Keaton be the Batman in the film it was not clear to those who watched it, which generated great complaints.

As a result, Warner Bros. Discovery chose to go after Ben Affleck for him to reprise the role of Batman in the film, which may be delayed to December 2023.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had its release delayed for the first time from December 16, 2023, to March 17, 2023.

The director says that the postponement happened mainly so that he would have more time to work on post-production on the feature.

The main cast of the film brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanand Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.