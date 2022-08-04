Asset prices are “acceptable” and there doesn’t seem to be any excesses in the markets, says Howard Marks

After a difficult period for equity markets around the world, which have priced in a global slowdown and more persistent inflation, the impression is now that prices are already “acceptable” and there are no “insanely high” assets, according to Howard Marks. , founding partner and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management.

The statement was made this Wednesday (3) during Marks’ participation in a panel at Expert XP, the world’s largest investment festival — to follow the lectures online or in person in São Paulo, sign up here. The panel also included the participation of Fernando Ferreira, chief strategist at XP, and Jennie Lie, strategist at the brokerage.

For Marks, prices have passed the point of “very optimistic” and are now in a period where it appears that “there are no excesses”.

In his justification, he said that investors were quite optimistic at the end of 2021 with the coronavirus vaccine and the recovery of the economy. The situation, however, seems to have reversed itself when the market began to worry about inflation and the attitude that the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank) would have to adopt to control the rise in prices, which would involve putting the American economy in recession.

“In the middle of June [deste ano]I was ready to get more aggressive because I thought prices were too low, because the psychology was very negative”, he ponders, referring to a scenario in which investors started to price an extremely bad economy and prices retreated a lot.

For Marks, the current moment requires caution and the most appropriate thing is not to be too aggressive or too defensive. “I think it would be a mistake to be overaggressive or too optimistic right now,” he says.

The impact of inflation

When asked how he sees the scenario for rising prices in the coming years, Marks pondered that, before the pandemic, inflation had been below 2% for a long time – and now it is around 9%. For him, inflation should remain high and retreat to the level of 4% a year from now.

Faced with more persistent inflationary dynamics, Marks draws attention to the fact that the Fed is raising interest rates, which tends to reduce the value of assets. In practice, this occurs because the asset discount rate follows the rise and also gets higher. Therefore, when the asset is brought to present value, its valuation is usually smaller.

To protect against inflation, one of the alternatives found by the mega-investor was to buy apartments, because rents can be readjusted. The founding partner of Oaktree also said that it is essential to allocate to companies that are able to pass the costs on to consumers.

Howard Marks tips

Although the scenario is extremely difficult, Marks admitted that investing is not an easy task. “You must be modest in your expectations and modest in your belief in your abilities. You also shouldn’t try to get in and out, believing that you will always be right. If you try to do that, you could always be wrong,” she said.

In the assessment of the mega-investor, the market will always fluctuate – the important thing is that the investor does not fluctuate with it. According to him, if the investor joins the crowd when it is optimistic, prices are likely to be too high. If you try to join the herd when there is a lot of pessimism and take the opportunity to sell, prices will be very low.

In both scenarios, he says, the result will be bad – and, of course, the investor’s results will not be above average.

