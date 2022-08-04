At 58, Tereza Seiblitz responds to criticism about her appearance | celebrities



Tereza Seiblitz talks about appearance on social networks – Reproduction Internet

Published 08/03/2022 10:51

Rio – Actress Tereza Seiblitz, 58, recorded a video talking about maturing and the physical appearance of artists over time. According to Tereza, she recently received criticism after being photographed by a paparazzo.

“This appearance thing is such a strong issue. I saw an article saying ‘look at how horrible she looks now’. Several people came to comment. , it was when I was 23, 24 years old when I was doing a musical. I played a character who danced, I was a woman who flew, a mythical being. I didn’t wear makeup, I just wore a little glitter. The day after the performance, I was taking a juice at the juice store there and someone talked about the play, talking about the ‘wonderful, beautiful woman’. The person who worked at the store said it was me. And the person: ‘it wasn’t you, it was a huge, wonderful woman’. This is one of the wonders of being an actor and one of the realities of life. First, this thing about the magic of the stage, the light, the framing”, he began.

Afterwards, she contextualized her reflection by saying that she was recently photographed while taking a walk through the streets of Rio and received some comments from people amazed at her appearance. “When you analyze the images of the article that I was sent, I eat Dara [personagem de Explode Coração], from the front, in Dara’s clothes, with lighting… The difference between a frontal photo with a wonderful photographer and a paparazzi, who usually takes photos from the side, when you’re not looking, looking down, at a fair.. . It is very different. There’s no way to be the same,” said the actress.

“Another thing that I find very crazy is how one person imagines that the other will be the same 26 years later? Only if the person became a Barbie, and that is not my intention”, he concluded.