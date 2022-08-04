support the 247

TASS – “We would like to definitively reject all the accusations that have been leveled against us of ‘unprovoked aggression’ against Ukraine. The current Kiev regime rose to power in a coup and immediately escalated persecution, then an armed struggle against the Russian-speaking population of the Donbass. For eight years, Ukrainian nationalists killed civilians in this territory almost with impunity and prepared a major military entry into republics that had practically seceded from Ukraine,” Igor Vishnevsky, deputy director of the ministry’s non-proliferation and arms control department, told the conference. of Revision to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

“That said, having signed the Minsk accords which were the only way to bring peace to this land, the Kiev authorities would not even implement them,” the diplomat noted, adding that “Russia’s actions became a forced response to the atrocities there”.

Moscow also rejects innuendo about threatening nuclear weapons and acting to undermine Ukraine’s physical nuclear security, he said. “We will provide our detailed response on insinuations of threatening nuclear weapons and taking action to undermine nuclear security and nuclear physics in Ukraine later,” Vishnevsky said.

