Atlético-MG: André Cury notifies company to withhold R$ 64 million of value that will be paid by mall | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG: André Cury notifies company to withhold R$ 64 million of value that will be paid by mall

The allegation was made this Thursday and concerns debts collected by the company Link Assessoria Esportiva e Propaganda Ltda., owned by Cury. The amounts refer to 28 lawsuits filed by the company against the club in relation to commissions by different players.

The biggest debt, according to a list attached by Cury to the notification, refers to defender Frickson Erazo, who played for Galo between 2016 and 2017. The charge exceeds R$ 11 million. Lucas Pratto comes second on the list, with a collection of over R$ 6.7 million.

Regarding players who are in the current squad at Atlético-MG, there are debts related to the signings of Guilherme Arana and Eduardo Vargas. Both together exceed R$ 8.5 million.

In the notification sent to Multipan, Link Assessoria alleges that Atlético-MG does not deny, in any of the actions, the merit for providing the company’s services, opening a discussion solely on the values, arguing about the date of conversion of the foreign currency, as well as such as interest and monetary correction.