Atlético-MG: fan asks for help to edit photo; montages go viral | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG lost 3-0 to Inter on Sunday, but two athletes from Beira-Rio went viral on social media. And it wasn’t out of lamentation or complaint about the result. All because of a photo at the stadium, and with a lot of good humor.

Esther Menezes is a fanatical athlete, is 22 years old and lives in Belo Horizonte. She traveled to Porto Alegre with her brother and two friends to watch the game. And, of course, she couldn’t help but register her passage through Beira-Rio. It turns out that Gabriel, another athlete from Minas Gerais, appeared in the background of the photo and was taking a selfie.

The fan then had the idea of ​​going to Twitter to ask for help to get someone to remove Gabriel from the photo.

– The only photo I took and liked, there was a person behind, blocking the view of the field. I posted on Twitter asking if someone could take him out, but I was joking because I didn’t think anyone would really bother to take it out.

It was a joke, but a lot of people took it seriously. Not to take Gabriel away, but to put him even more in evidence. The first response was a montage of the two taking a selfie together. Enough for the photo and Esther’s request to go viral. There was even a meme of security guards taking Gabriel, who was also abducted by aliens and expelled by the match referee, in the creative montages of social networks.

– The people started sending the jokes. And a boy called Adeylson sent the joke as if Gabriel had hugged me. Then it started. Everyone started to comment laughing, more people sent montages jokingly. I never thought it would happen.

“When I saw it, there were a lot of people commenting. Gabriel found me. Some Instagram pages started to repost my photo, and then I saw that the business was really exploding. I still can’t believe it”

Esther received not only mockery, but some criticism. Comments she doesn’t take into account. After all, in the end, they got what she wanted: taking Gabriel out of the original image (see below).

– People have already come to curse me, saying that I’m too cocky, that I don’t like anyone behind me in the photos, that the stadium is not a place to take pictures (laughs). But, I’m not taking it to heart.

“I said it as a joke, and they actually took him out of the picture. They did a wonderful montage, and I have a perfect picture, with no one behind.”

8 of 11 Atletico-MG supporter that went viral in Beira-Rio, managed to assemble by removing Atlético-MG from the background — Photo: Personal archive Atletico-MG supporter that went viral in Beira-Rio, managed to edit it by removing Atlético-MG from the background — Photo: Personal archive

Gabriel also joined in the fun wave. The selfie that started the meme was published by him, who made a montage putting Esther in the background: “Someone take this girl back there that ruined my photo, please?”, he wrote.

The answers continued the jokes. There was a judge kicking the fan out of the picture, and even Spider-Man taking Esther away (see below).

This Wednesday, Esther will be at Mineirão, as usual, to watch Galo face Palmeiras, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The ge follows the game, in real time, by this link.