Atlético-MG x Palmeiras: Hulk scores again and becomes Galo’s top scorer in Libertadores history | athletic-mg

Striker Hulk is now the top scorer in Atlético-MG’s history in Libertadores, in isolation. From a penalty, he scored his 12th goal in the competition in the match against Palmeiras, this Wednesday, at Mineirão. Everyone went with the Rooster shirt.

There are 12 goals in 21 Libertadores matches in the number 7’s career. He surpasses Jô, who scored 11 goals between 2013 and 2015, having been top scorer and champion in the 2013 edition. A dream that Hulk pursues at Atlético.

And now he gains more confidence for the season’s sequel. After all, Hulk also broke a fast of five games without scoring in 2022. His last goal, by the way, had been against Emelec, in Atlético’s qualification for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, on July 5th. A historic goal, which made him equal Jô’s mark.

Hulk becomes Galo's top scorer in Libertadores — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

With the goal in front of Palmeiras, Hulk reaches 60 goals with the shirt of the Rooster and surpasses Marques (59 goals) in the artillery of the Rooster in the 21st century. Now, the striker has Guilherme Alves and Diego Tardelli in front of him. The latter, as well as Marques, are present at Mineirão this Wednesday night to follow the Galo’s duel in Libertadores.

Rooster Gunners in the 21st Century

Diego Tardelli – 112 goals

Guilherme Alves – 75 goals

Hulk – 60 goals

Marques – 59 goals

Hulk has 24 goals in 36 games in 2022. Five of them in Libertadores, in nine games. He participated in all Galo matches in the current edition of the competition. In 2021, eliminated in the semifinals, he even missed a penalty at Allianz Parque, in the first leg. In the same stadium, however, he scored the equalizing goal for Galo in the final stretch of the Brasileiro.

Galo will play the return game against Palmeiras next Wednesday, precisely at Allianz Parque, at 21:30. Before that, Athletico-PR will play for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, where the team is in seventh place, 10 points behind the leader Palmeiras.