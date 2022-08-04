Audio of dead girl going to bakery in BH moves internet users



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





04/08/2022 09:48

An audio of the girl Bárbara Victória Vitalino Rodrigues, 10 years old, moved the internet in the last few hours.

The recording, posted in reel format on Instagram by a family friend, law student Riniemy Elizabeth, shows the child thanking her for a pair of earrings she received. The little one speaks with sweet words how much she liked the gift and tells of all the occasions she used the accessory.

“Hey, Riniemy, it’s me, Bárbara. Are you okay? Did you know that I’m wearing that earring you gave me a lot? I already wore it on my birthday, I wore it on Manu’s birthday, I already wore it to go out, I already wore it to go to church with him. Thanks for everything, ok Riniemy?”, says the girl.

In the publication, the student also shows a pair of earrings that she received as a gift from the child and that she keeps in storage. “Just like you, Barbara, kept in my heart,” she wrote. The two met in a social project. Riniemy even helped Bárbara Victoria’s family with donations.

Listen to the audio below:

Barbara disappeared last Sunday (31/08) in Ribeirão das Neves, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, after going out to buy bread at a bakery close to home. She wore pink shorts and a striped Atlético Mineiro shirt. Her body was found on Tuesday (02/08) in a thicket next to a football field, with signs of strangulation. It is suspected that she was a victim of sexual abuse, since she was without her shorts when has been located.

The child’s body was buried this Wednesday afternoon (08/03), at the Bosque da Esperança Cemetery, in the northern region of the capital of Minas Gerais. Several tributes and protests have already been carried out by friends, family and residents of the region. All acts call for justice. The Civil Police investigate the case and until the closing of this matter no one has been arrested.