August PS Plus games are available for download

As promised last Wednesday (27), Sony has just released the PS Plus games for August for download. This month, subscribers will receive Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PS4 and PS5), Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4 and PS5), and Little Nightmares (PS4).

To redeem PS Plus titles for August is very simple: access the links below, log into an account with an active subscription to the service and then click on “Add to Library”. Remembering that the games will be available until the day september 5th.

Discover August’s PS Plus titles

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PS4 and PS5)

Immerse yourself in the most iconic skateboarding games of all time. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in stunning HD. All pro skaters, levels and tricks are back, fully remastered, and more.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4 and PS5)

Evolve from underdog to dragon in this action RPG. Ichiban Kasuga, a petty foreman for a petty yakuza family in Tokyo, returns to society after serving 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He discovers the truth behind his family’s betrayal as he explores and fights the modern Japanese city. He teams up with a group of society renegades, spending time with them to discover new talents and skill sets.

Little Nightmares (PS4)

Meet Little Nightmares, an exotic and dark tale where you will have to face your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw, a large and mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls in search of their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore a disturbing dollhouse, with a prison you’ll need to escape from and a playground filled with secrets to discover.

