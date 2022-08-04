Balenciaga launches a garbage bag that costs almost R$10,000 and becomes a meme

Although it has only just arrived in stores, the bag was announced at Balenciaga’s winter show in March of this year. (photo: Reproduction / Balenciaga)

The Spanish brand Balenciaga returned to the most talked about topics on social networks. After launching a sneaker that appears to be detonated, the luxury brand started to sell a bag that refers to garbage bags. The accessory, called Trash Pouch (literally, garbage bag), arrived at physical stores for U$1790, the equivalent of R$9,421.

The bag is available in three colors: total black, blue with a black handle or white with a red handle. Although the novelty has now arrived for fashionistas, the piece had already been presented in March of this year, at the brand’s winter fashion show.

On the catwalk, which simulated snow, the models simulated refugees. In the presentation, during Fashion Week in Paris, the stylist and creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, stated that the bag was a fashion controversy. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to make the most expensive garbage bag in the world. After all, who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” he said.

And the fashion scandal came and Balenciaga was the target of countless memes. See some reactions:

At this exact moment, there’s a Balenciaga executive waking up and thinking: what are we going to invent today to take money from rich muggles? %u2014 Andr Brandt (@andrebrandt) August 2, 2022

– balenciaga o cmulo gnt, bag inspired by the garbage bag worth 10k $ aaa pfvr n lol %u2014 tchula (@leeh__queiroz) August 3, 2022

balenciaga is running a social experiment on consumerism I stg, ain%u2019t no way there is actual creative integrity behind garbage bag-bags. %u2014 langston hues (@reggiaufait) August 3, 2022

And Balenciaga who launched this bag in the form of a garbage bag.

“Every day a rogue and a sucker leave the house. When the two meet, someone does business” pic.twitter.com/ETxHzcXd7w %u2014 Thiago Yuri %u02E2%u1D56%u1DA0%u1D9C%uD83C%uDDFE%uD83C%uDDEA (@ThiagoYuri13) August 3, 2022

Balenciaga bets on social media hype

Balenciaga was created in 1917, bringing elements of Spanish culture to haute couture, whether in references to flamenco or honoring the artists of the time. Furthermore, in the 1950s, the brand innovated, creating a new feminine silhouette, with voluminous dresses and a loose waist.

In the following years, the brand lost relevance and fell into oblivion. In 1997, stylist Nicolas Ghesquire took over the creative direction and brought a new lease of life to Balenciaga. He was then succeeded by Demna Gvasalia, who incorporated the controversy into the brand’s DNA.

So much appeal found reinforcement on social networks, which is shocked with each new release. The brand also bets on collaborations with other brands, such as Crocs, with which it launched a high-heeled paper. This combination made Balenciaga gain relevance again and conquer names like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

In Brazil, Bruna Marquezine, Anitta and GKay have already surrendered to the brand.