Balenciaga launches BRL 9,000 ‘garbage bag’ and internet does not forgive

After the bad tennis, the Balenciaga once again innovated and launched another fashion: the garbage bag bag. Named “Trash Pouch”, the piece gained prominence on the internet because of its appearance and reached stores with a price of US$ 1,790 (approximately R$ 9 thousand) and in three colors: black, blue with black strap or white with red handle. Despite being made available now, the bag was presented in March during the Fashion Week of Paris. In the presentation parade, which featured a snow simulation, the models represented refugees. At the time, the stylist and creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, said that the piece was a fashion controversy. “I couldn’t miss the opportunity to make the most expensive garbage bag in the world. After all, who doesn’t like a fashion scandal,” he declared. When the shabby sneakerscalled Paris Sneaker, was made available, the launch gave rise to talk on social networks and even earned a joke from Rock in Rio, who said he launched trends since 1985 with post-festival shoes full of mud.

