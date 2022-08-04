Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Copel (CPLE6) and other names to invest in August, according to Terra

Yadunandan Singh

dividends
Terra’s dividend portfolio was kept unchanged (Image: Diana Cheng/Money Times)

THE Land Investments maintained the recommended portfolio of dividends no changes for August.

The names that make up the portfolio are Alive (VIVT3), Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), Copel (CPLE6), Bradespar (BRAP4) and Engie Brazil (EGIE3).

According to the broker, the selected papers have attractive multiples, growth prospects via dividend distribution and a solid balance sheet.

According to Terra, companies generate good cash and have high corporate governance with high dividend yield (dividend yield).

In the last month, Terra’s portfolio showed a positive performance of 0.65%, against an increase of 4.69% in the Ibovespa (IBOV). In the year, the portfolio accumulates gains of 12.34%, while the Ibovespa registers a negative performance of 1.58%.

In July, the best performing names were Bank of Brazil (+7.76%) and Engie (+7.48%).

