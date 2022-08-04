Banco Sofisa is paying R$50; see how to win!

Banco Sofisa Direto partnership is paying R$ 50 for those who use promotional code, and see how to win

Have you ever thought about winning R$ 50? To celebrate the partnership between Banco Sofisa Direto and Seu Crédito Digital, by opening your digital investment account with our exclusive link by clicking here, you can win BRL 50 bonus in CDB with Daily Liquidity. What about?

With Banco Sofisa Direto you will invest with the solidity of 60 years of tradition, credibility in the market and the security of the first digital bank in Brazil. Now we want to help you make the best choices to make your money. render most. In addition to having exclusive products and offers that bring high profitability, you can guarantee your bonus!

How to get the $50 bonus

Follow the step by step to guarantee your bonus:

Open your account by clicking here and invest at least R$ 1,000 in CDBs, LCIs or LCAs, which are fixed income and low risk investments, with a minimum grace period of 2 months. To earn the bonus, it is necessary to include or confirm the referral code SeuCREDIGITAL001 at the time of registration. The investment must be made within 30 days after opening the account. The bonus of BRL 50 will be credited to a daily liquidity CDB maturing in 1 year, but you can redeem it one day after crediting. The amount invested can be withdrawn soon after the expiration of the chosen application (which must have a minimum grace period of 2 months).

Tip

A great option to guarantee the bonus of R$50 is to invest R$1,000 in the CDB MAX 60, which has a return of 110% of the CDI and maturity in 2 months.

In addition to earning BRL 50 and making your money more profitable, you can take advantage of good fixed income investment options, considering the low risk and applications that offer up to 14.60% per year.

The amounts invested in fixed income products at Sofisa are covered by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC), which works as insurance, in case the bank or associated financial institution experiences difficulties that make it impossible for the customer to withdraw the deposited capital. As FGCthe entity guarantees the corrected redemption of amounts up to R$250 thousand per CPF or CNPJ, per financial institution.

It is possible to diversify!

Through Banco Sofisa, you can count on excellent options for fixed income and Investment Funds with management specialized in the best funds on the market, for the diversification of your portfolio. To find the best solution for the investmentsSofisa provides the Investment Robot that helps to trace the best path to the income of your money.

FOLLOW THE STEP BY STEP AND ENJOY THIS OPPORTUNITY WHILE THERE’S TIME!

CLICK HERE AND GET YOUR R$50 BONUS!

Image: Sofisa Direct (reproduction)