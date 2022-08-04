Barbara Victoria: I’m going to bury a piece of me, says father – 03/08/2022 – Daily life

A long line formed this Wednesday morning (3) for the funeral of Barbara Victoria Vitalino Rodrigues, 10, in Belo Horizonte.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais reported this Wednesday afternoon that a man suspected of participating in the crime was found dead in Belo Horizonte. There are no further details on the case yet.

The girl’s body was found this Tuesday (2) in a thicket of Ribeirão das Neves, in the metropolitan region of the capital of Minas Gerais. She had been missing since Sunday (31), when she left home to buy bread and did not return.

“I’m going to bury a piece of myself soon,” said Barbara’s father, street vendor Rogério Rodrigues Lopes, at his daughter’s wake. “She was a sweet, happy little girl. I’ll remember her turning to me and saying, ‘Dad, I love you,'” he said.

“I just want you to arrest this person who did this cowardice with my daughter. Mistreat and hurt a docile child, who didn’t hurt anyone. I just want justice. ” he completed.

The mother, Luciene Vitalino, 34, was also present at the ceremony, but did not speak to the report. Barbara also left two brothers, a 15-year-old and a 3-year-old.

A family friend, student Kate Botelho, 27, was responsible for finding Barbara’s body. Present at the wake, she said that on Sunday she tried to reassure the child’s mother, saying that the girl could be at a friend’s house.

“She called me Auntie,” Kate said. “Her mom texted me Sunday around 7pm, saying that Barbara had left and she hadn’t come back,” she said.

“But on Monday I contacted the family and they told me that Barbara hadn’t come back. That’s when we started looking for her. I already thought she might be dead.”

On Tuesday, the student decided to go to a bush that is next to a soccer field. According to her, the area is known in the city as a place used to hide bodies. “When I arrived, people were playing ball. I walked into the woods and saw her body,” she said.

The police must now carry out an examination on the body to find out if the child was a victim of sexual violence. According to the corporation, security camera footage in the region shows Barbara leaving the bakery around 6 pm on Sunday.

Then she is seen running down a sidewalk and, in the sequence, two men also appear running. One of them was identified by the police. He was heard and released.

The girl’s father stated that this person did electrical services, and that he was at his house on Friday (29) to install a small washing machine. Rogério also said that the family never suffered any kind of threat.

In a statement, the Civil Police said that the investigation is under wraps and that investigations are being carried out.