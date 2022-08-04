Barbara Vitria case: suspect in girl’s murder found dead – Gerais

Suspect in the murder of the girl Brbara Vitria (photo) found dead (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) The main suspect in the murder of 10-year-old girl Brbara Vitria was found dead this Wednesday afternoon (8/3) in the Cachoeirinha neighborhood, in the Northwest Region of Belo Horizonte. The information is from the Civil Police (PCMG).

The man’s body was found by neighbor Sandra Tannure, 66, who called the police, according to the police report. The suspicion that the death took place at the suspect’s aunt’s house.

The girl Brbara Vitria was found dead this Tuesday (2/8) in Ribeiro das Neves, after being missing since Sunday (31/7). She had left home to buy loaves of bread, at the request of her parents. The child’s body was found in a bush near where the family lives.

Since images of the man were widely circulated, he would be receiving threats of lynching. He would have gone to the house of relatives in Belo Horizonte, after receiving instructions from the Civil Police.

According to the Civil Police spokesman, Saulo Castro, the investigations into the murder of the child go hand in hand with the analysis of security circuits, depositions and expert examinations.