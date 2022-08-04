Barroso maintains conviction of Carandiru police officers – 08/04/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), upheld the conviction of military police officers in São Paulo for the Carandiru massacre in October 1992.

Thirty years after the murder of 111 prisoners in what was then the largest prison in Latin America, and until today none of the agents have been punished, the Supreme Court renders its verdict: guilty.

Barroso’s decision comes as the Chamber of Deputies is discussing a broad amnesty for convicted police officers. The proposal has already been approved by the Public Security Commission, but it still has to go through other commissions and be approved by the plenary for it to be valid.

Lawyers can also try to take the matter to the judgment of one of the STF groups.

On Wednesday night (3), Barroso rejected an appeal in which the defense sought to reverse the conviction of the police.

They had been sentenced by the Jury Court in 2013 to sentences ranging from 48 to 624 years in prison.

When judging the defense’s appeal, however, the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) overturned the convictions, claiming that the jury’s decision was manifestly contrary to the evidence in the case file. And ordered a new trial to be held.

The Public Ministry of São Paulo appealed to the Superior Court of Justice, which reinstated the conviction in June 2021.

Lawyers for the police officers presented a new appeal, this time to the STF, which finally upheld the jury’s conviction.

The minister considered that the arguments presented by the defense _offense to the adversary system, the full defense and due process of law _should not be accepted due to the lack of general repercussion of the matter, when the Supreme Court can then intercede.

The Carandiru massacre took place on October 2, 1992 to contain a rebellion in the Casa de Detenção in the north of São Paulo.

The police shot the detainees at random and without any chance of defence, and then forced survivors to carry the bodies.

The case of the Carandiru massacre had dragged on in court for almost ten years.

In 2013, 25 police officers were convicted of the police action that resulted in the death of prisoners in Pavilion 9 of the extinct Casa de Detenção do Carandiru.

The trial was long and the jurors took more than five hours to answer 7,300 questions before deciding the sentence – four questions for each of 73 victims of the massacre.

In 2017, however, the São Paulo Jury Court overturned the convictions, accepting the defense’s thesis that the conduct of the MPs was not individualized.

The lawyers also claimed that there was no ballistic confrontation with the seized police weapons.

The São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office appealed to the Superior Court of Justice, which reversed the TJSP’s decision and upheld the jury’s conviction.

The STJ ministers considered that the police officers who participated in the operation had a “subjective link” as they were jointly directed and willing to carry out the task for which they had been determined.

The court further reaffirmed that the Constitution stipulates that it is up to the Jury to decide whether or not accused of murders are guilty, and that the sovereignty of the people who participate in these trials must be respected.