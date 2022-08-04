Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will be entitled to consigned credit — Portuguese (Brazil)

Families covered by the Auxílio Brasil Program (PAB) will be able to use the amount received to contract payroll-deductible microcredit. THE Law 14,431 that allows the operation was published this Thursday (04.08) in the Official Gazette of the Union. The initiative gives access to bank loans to a population that, in general, did not have this possibility. In August, 20.19 million families benefited from the income transfer program.

The complementary benefits of Auxílio Brasil are not included in the calculation of the amount required to apply for loans. However, with the approval by the Chamber of Deputies of Provisional Measure 1,076/21, in April, which permanently guaranteed the minimum transfer of R$ 400 to the families covered by the program, it was possible to increase the value of microcredit deducted at source. The text established that the extraordinary benefit became part of the set of benefits that already exist in the Auxílio Brasil Program.

Law 14,431 allows Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries to apply for a payroll loan of up to 40% of the permanent transfer value of R$ 400. In this way, citizens can have up to R$ 160 in this loan model.

People who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) can hire consigned microcredit since March, when the Provisional Measure No. 1,106. Those covered by the BPC may commit up to 40% of the amounts received monthly, 35% of which for loans and financing, for example, and 5% for payment of a payroll-deductible credit card or card withdrawal.

The BPC transfers a minimum wage (R$ 1,212) to people with disabilities and the elderly in social vulnerability. The payroll loan, therefore, can reach R$ 484.8.

The possibility of having payroll-deductible bank credit was restricted to public servants, INSS retirees and pensioners and salaried employees in the private sector. In general, loans in this model have lower interest rates, as the risk of default is lower, since the value of the installment is discounted directly at the paying source.

In the case of income transfer programs, the amounts withheld by the Ministry of Citizenship on the payroll will be transferred to the financial institution that granted the loan to the beneficiary.

