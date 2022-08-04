Benefit for truck drivers begins to be paid on August 9

Starting next Tuesday (9) the emergency benefits granted to truck drivers will begin to be paid. The interministerial ordinance that regulates the measure aimed at “autonomous cargo carriers” was published in a special edition of the Official Diary of the Union on Tuesday night (2).

The deadline for payment of the benefit runs until December 31, 2022, and will be paid in six monthly installments in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, “observing the global limit of resources of R$ 5.4 billion”, as reported by the Ministry of Health. Work and Welfare (MTP), which is the managing body of the benefit.

The aid aims to help autonomous cargo carriers to face the state of emergency resulting from the rise in the price of fuels and derivatives.

According to the MTP, self-employed cargo carriers with a valid CPF and registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C) until May 31, 2022, in the Active status, are entitled to receive the Truck Driver-TAC Benefit. other requirements.

On August 9, the first and second installments will be paid, referring to the months of July and August. “For the next batches of payment, the Ministry of Infrastructure, through ANTT, will send monthly to the MTP the list of autonomous cargo carriers that are in the active situation in the RNTR-C”, adds the ministry.

The third batch should be available on September 24; and the other installments, on October 22nd, November 26th and December 17th.

Those with pending or suspended registration status can regularize their registration with ANTT to qualify.

The Ministry of Labor emphasizes that the benefit is not cumulative with the Taxi Driver Benefit and will only be paid once per CPF, regardless of whether the beneficiary has more than one registered vehicle.

“A registered federal banking institution will be designated to effect the payment that will be made in a digital account. Amounts not moved within 90 days, counted from the deposit date, will return to the Union”, he adds.