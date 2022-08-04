Better Call Saul | Why wasn’t Jesse digitally rejuvenated?

Better Call Saul Director and Executive Producer, Thomas Schnauz explained why Jesse Pinkman was not digitally rejuvenated in the sixth and final season.

Many fans joked about the cameo of Aaron Paul, now 42 years old.

“‎There’s not much you can do before it starts to look ridiculous. We never considered doing that ton of rejuvenation on the show. The reality is that Aaron (Paul) is not going to look like a boy during that period of time. In fact, I’m worried that people will cut that scene and try to match how they looked back in Breaking Bad…

I told Variety.

“It is what it is, you see? We’re telling a story, and you can get invested in it, or just think, ‘Jesse looks a lot older than he did in the original scene.’ We decided to go for the best narrative, and I’m happy.”

Better Call Saul is a prequel to the acclaimed AMC series, breaking bad.

The final season of ‎‎Better Call Saul‎‎ concludes the complicated journey and transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From cartel to court, from Albuquerque to Omaha, the plot follows Jimmy, Saul and Gene, as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis.

Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are caught in a game of cat and mouse with deadly consequences.

In Brazil, the exhibition is under the responsibility of Netflix.