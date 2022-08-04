Beyond Van Gogh exhibition opens this Thursday in Brasilia

posted on 08/04/2022 05:58 / updated 08/04/2022 09:24



Innovative exhibition received more than 20 million visitors, in 120 cities around the planet – (credit: Photos: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

More than a century after the death of the expressionist Van Gogh in 1853, the artist has become increasingly relevant on the world cultural scene. Considered a precursor of a style that communicates with emotion, the painter’s unmistakable trait is part of the popular imagination, present in museums, books and all kinds of objects. The Dutchman’s work is celebrated at the international exhibition Beyond Van Goghwhich arrives in Brasília, this Thursday (4/8), after visiting more than 25 countries, 120 cities and receiving around 20 million visitors.

In Brazil, São Paulo was the first city to host the exhibition. “Beyond Van Gogh in São Paulo it was the largest exhibition in the country’s history in terms of visitor volume. We received about 400 thousand people, an unprecedented feat in our country. This only confirms the artist’s strength before the public. Van Gogh is a phenomenon”, declares Rafael Reisman, producer of the event. After the successful season in the capital of São Paulo, the show stays almost three months in the Federal District. “I realize that Brasília has always been at the mercy of major events. In the past, I had the opportunity to bring some big events to Brasília and I want to do that again. I think that the exhibition is a huge gift for the city”, says Rafael.





















In an unprecedented sensory experience, Beyond Van Gogh portrays the five phases of the artist through light, art, color and music. Bringing an immersive proposal, the works are projected on the floor and walls of a 2,500 m² pavilion built in the ParkShopping parking lot exclusively for the show. Over 35 minutes, the projections tell the story and trajectory of the painter and highlight the main canvases by the Dutchman. Through 40 projectors, 350 works by the artist, free of frames, come to life on a large mobile screen. The exhibition recalls Van Gogh’s key thoughts and phrases, offering a new perspective on appreciating the artist. Exhibition rooms provide information about the events and milestones in the life of the chicks, and the passages and corridors illustrate great passions of his, such as sunflowers, one of the main inspirations of the expressionist.

For Reisman, Beyond Van Gogh differs from all the painter’s exhibitions. “There’s no way to compare it with other projects. It’s impressive to see what Van Gogh continues to do, even so long after his death, and how this exhibition has moved all parts of the world wherever he goes”, he adds. Publicist João Pedro Moretti, who visited the exhibition in São Paulo and Barcelona, ​​Spain, was surprised by the grandeur of the show. “It was an incredible experience. In addition to teaching about the art and life of Van Gogh, the exhibition ends up bringing a different experience to the artist’s works. When you see his paintings from this other perspective, immersive and in 360°, you ends up having a different view of both art and Van Gogh itself. This ends up re-signifying the way we see this art”, he details.

Production

Considered one of the greatest artists in history, the Dutch Vincent Van Gogh (1853 – 1890) was an exponent of expressionism, an avant-garde movement that influenced modern art worldwide. despite the

grandeur of the work — Van Gogh produced some 900 paintings and 1,100 drawings over a period of ten years — the painter achieved success only after his death. Currently, several of the Dutchman’s works are among the most admired and expensive in the world, such as the room in Arles (1888), Starry Night (1889), Lilies (1889), the sunflowers (1889), the self portrait (1889), Café Terrace in Forum Square (1888) and the Wheat Field with Crows (1890).

visit

Beyond Van Gogh

ParkShopping’s private parking. From August 4th to October 30th. From Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm; and Sundays and holidays, from 10 am to 8 pm. Price: from R$30 to R$100. Free indicative rating.