Bidding for a new health plan fails and servers may be left without benefit

IPMC says it does not have the resources to raise the amount paid to operators without passing on costs

The contracting of the health plan for municipal servants has become a problem for the Instituto de Previdência dos Municipiários de Catanduva (IPMC). The tender opened by the municipality for this purpose did not attract any operator interested in providing the service.

The contract had an estimated value of R$1.380 million per month or R$16.5 million per year.

According to the superintendent director of the IPMC, Edson Andrella, the agency does not have the resources to increase the offer to operators, under current conditions. Councilors of the agency met last night, after the closing of this report, to discuss possible solutions.

“Any and every solution will be communicated and decided by the servers, but the maintenance of the plan would involve an increase in the source of funding and also in the factors that are charged today. With the current revenue, we cannot offer anything else to the operators”, said Andrella, indicating that he intends to hold an assembly for the civil servants to decide.

Hiring involves large numbers: the IPMC has insured, today, 7,753 lives, among servants, dependents and aggregates. The current contract runs until October 31 and the current provider, São Domingos Saúde, informed that she is not interested in the extension, due to the agreed values.

The intention is to hire medical, laboratory and hospital services with plans in the collective and individual accommodation options that should include, among other benefits, consultations, clinical, surgical and obstetric hospitalizations, home care, surgeries, physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, coverage for Occupational Accidents and national scope.