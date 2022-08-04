BMG is fined BRL 5.1 million for misuse of elderly data

BMG bank was sentenced by the Ministry of Justice to pay a fine of R$ 5.1 million for improper use of personal data of elderly people with bank accounts and abusive practice through payroll loans. Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) was responsible for the decision, published last Monday (01) in the Official Gazette of the Union.

BMG’s first conviction took place last year. Senacon pointed out that bank employees registered consumers, especially the elderly, without informing about the data that would be used.

Therefore, the practice would characterize harassment and exploitation of the vulnerability of retired elderly people and INSS (National Social Security Institute) pensioners, violations of the Consumer Defense Code.

In addition, BMG did not prevent bank employees from acting abusively and did not exercise surveillance and inspection of activities, which would be the bank’s prerogative, according to Senacon.

Following the conviction in 2021, an appeal was filed against the decision. Senacon countered, saying that the data can only be used if the customer signs a document that proves his science in everything that was used.

BMG can no longer appeal. The deadline for payment of the fine is 30 days and will be used in the FDD (Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights), an agency administered by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security that collects fines and judicial convictions and uses them for damage prevention projects. heritage, environment and consumer.

Other side

In a note sent to UOLBanco BMG says that “it was not notified of the aforementioned administrative decision and that it will make a legal statement on the matter as soon as it formally receives it. BMG takes the opportunity to reiterate that it complies with all the regulation of the sector and applicable laws”.