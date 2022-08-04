BMG is ordered to pay BRL 5.1 million for misuse of data and abuse of payroll loans to retirees

Banco BMG was fined BRL 5.1 million by Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice, after an investigation concluded that the financial institution improperly used personal data from elderly consumers. It was also found that the bank abusively offered payroll loans to retired customers.

The payroll loan is granted with automatic deduction of installments from payroll or benefit, and the maximum limit that can be compromised by deduction from payroll is the consigned margin.

Wanted by the report InfoMoney, BMG informed that it had not been, so far, summoned about the aforementioned administrative decision. After being notified, it will manifest itself in court. “BMG takes the opportunity to reiterate that it carefully complies with all the sector’s regulations and applicable laws”, he says, in a note.

The decision on the fine was made public on Monday (1st), as it appeared in the Official Gazette (DOU).

understand the case

Data on elderly customers were collected by banking correspondents hired by BMG. The professionals were responsible for registering consumers who, according to Senacon, did not know that the information collected would be used to offer credit.

For Senacon, the faulty act is configured because “harassment and exploitation of the vulnerability of retired elderly people and INSS pensioners occurred” [Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social]”, according to a note on the case.

The body’s investigations also found that BMG did not prevent correspondents from acting in an abusive manner, a violation of the Consumer Protection Code, “by not exercising its duty of surveillance and inspection of the activities carried out”.

The administrative sentence for payment of the fine was handed down in 2021. Also last year, BMG questioned the decision and, in an appeal, claimed that customer data was collected legally. On the other hand, Senacon argued that “the formation of a database not requested by the consumer depends on written proof of his knowledge”.

BMG can no longer appeal the decision, and the deadline for payment of the fine is 30 days, from the publication in the Official Gazette of the Union.

The R$ 5.1 million will be allocated to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights (FDD), managed by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The FDD is made up of appeals from administrative fines and judicial convictions.

The collection is used in projects that prevent or restore damage to the environment, historical and artistic heritage, consumers and other diffuse interests, considered individual or collective.

Consignment harassment

A court decision handed down in June, in the 12th Federal Court of Pernambuco, ordered a change in the model of payroll-deductible loans to INSS beneficiaries to protect retirees and pensioners who have been the target of harassment by credit institutions and also victims of fraud. .

Joana Carolina Lins Pereira determined the blocking of all social security benefits for contracting payroll loans. According to the magistrate, the change consists of an “inversion of the current system, in which the benefits do not have any blocks for contracting loans, except when blocked by their holders through the INSS application”.

“The opt-in system will be adopted, as opposed to the opt-out system, currently in force, in which the benefit holder has the burden of choosing to block his benefit for loan contracts”, he explained. .

All benefits granted by the INSS, as of 2018, already follow the logic now determined by the judge, but before that the benefit was already granted unlocked for obtaining loans.

In the judge’s assessment, the measure is ‘prudent and necessary’ and is intended to prevent financial institutions from harassing retirees and pensioners and ‘protect them from the action of criminals who have carried out loan contract operations through fraud through your accounts’. “It is necessary to restore peace and tranquility, so dear to those who are already in the twilight of life and who have been harassed by unscrupulous interests”, she recorded.

In the lawsuit filed in Pernambuco, the Instituto Defesa Coletiva asked the INSS and the Social Security Information and Technology Company (Dataprev) to be condemned for alleged violation of personal data of beneficiaries of the General Social Security Regime. The entity accused federal agencies of violating the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) and omission to apply rules that prevent banks from engaging in fraudulent contracting in payroll loans.

When analyzing the case, Joana Carolina Lins Pereira considered that the demands of retirees and pensioners who are victims of fraudulent loans are recurrent in the Judiciary. In addition, she also indicated that complaints filed with consumer protection agencies are frequent.

“For almost twenty years, magistrates have been dealing with such cases, always promoted individually by retirees/pensioners who had their accounts affected. The drama experienced by such citizens is intense and distressing, behold, they are deprived of forces or mechanisms to prevent such frauds from occurring. It should be noted that when these occur, they compromise the values ​​necessary for their subsistence and that of their families,” he wrote.

