BMW R 18: the beautiful German custom arrives to face Harley for R$ 140 thousand

THE BMW R 18 had a date of arrival and price set for Brazil, according to information released this Wednesday, August 3, by the company. Responsible for the return of the German brand to the custom segment, the model starts pre-sale on August 18 at amount of BRL 139,900. Among the options available abroad, the one chosen to land in the Brazilian market is the more traditional stripped-down version of the motorcycle, without bubbles or suitcases or saddlebags.

Classified as a cruiser by the manufacturer, the R 18 features nothing less than the biggest boxer engine in BMW’s history – which the R 1250 GS is already considerably large. For the road, the company has developed a brand new 2-cylinder engine with an astonishing 1,800 cm³ of displacement.

SEE TOO:

BMW R 18 2023 Image: BMW

It generates 91 horsepower at 4,750 rpm, but what impresses most is the torque: with 158 Nm from 3,000 rpm. Completing the engine, the transmission is a 6-speed manual.

FOLLOW MOTOO ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

BMW R 18 2023 Image: BMW

Despite the classic look that stirs nostalgia, the R 18’s package is very modern. It has 3 riding modes, stability and traction controls, in addition to Hill Start Control – that assistant that makes it easy to get the bike moving uphill. To top it off, there’s cruise control, all-LED optical system and keyless start system.

The report is being updated.

BMW R 18 2023 Image: BMW

DATA SHEET – BMW R 18

PRICE BRL 139,900 MOTOR Boxer, 2 cylinders, 1802 cc FOOD Electronic injection FUEL Gasoline POWER 91 horsepower at 4,750 rpm TORQUE 158 Nm at 3000 rpm CONSUMPTION Not disclosed DIAMETER x COURSE 107.1 mm x 100 mm EXCHANGE Manual, 6 gears LENGTH 2,440 mm WIDTH 964 mm HEIGHT 1,126 mm BETWEEN AXLES 1,630 mm GROUND DISTANCE N/A SEAT HEIGHT 690 mm WEIGHT 345 kg TANK 16 liters BRAKES ABS FRONT BRAKE Dual 300mm disc REAR BRAKE 300 mm disc FRONT TIRE 120/70 R 19 REAR TIRE 180/65 B16 FRONT SUSPENSION telescopic fork REAR SUSPENSION Center damper swingarm

MORE FROM THE MOTORCYCLE WORLD