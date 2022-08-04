BMW R 18: the beautiful German custom arrives to face Harley for R$ 140 thousand

THE BMW R 18 had a date of arrival and price set for Brazil, according to information released this Wednesday, August 3, by the company. Responsible for the return of the German brand to the custom segment, the model starts pre-sale on August 18 at amount of BRL 139,900. Among the options available abroad, the one chosen to land in the Brazilian market is the more traditional stripped-down version of the motorcycle, without bubbles or suitcases or saddlebags.

Classified as a cruiser by the manufacturer, the R 18 features nothing less than the biggest boxer engine in BMW’s history – which the R 1250 GS is already considerably large. For the road, the company has developed a brand new 2-cylinder engine with an astonishing 1,800 cm³ of displacement.

BMW R 18 2022
BMW R 18 2023
Image: BMW

It generates 91 horsepower at 4,750 rpm, but what impresses most is the torque: with 158 Nm from 3,000 rpm. Completing the engine, the transmission is a 6-speed manual.

Despite the classic look that stirs nostalgia, the R 18’s package is very modern. It has 3 riding modes, stability and traction controls, in addition to Hill Start Control – that assistant that makes it easy to get the bike moving uphill. To top it off, there’s cruise control, all-LED optical system and keyless start system.

The report is being updated.

DATA SHEET – BMW R 18
PRICE BRL 139,900
MOTORBoxer, 2 cylinders, 1802 cc
FOODElectronic injection
FUELGasoline
POWER 91 horsepower at 4,750 rpm
TORQUE 158 Nm at 3000 rpm
CONSUMPTIONNot disclosed
DIAMETER x COURSE107.1 mm x 100 mm
EXCHANGEManual, 6 gears
LENGTH2,440 mm
WIDTH964 mm
HEIGHT1,126 mm
BETWEEN AXLES1,630 mm
GROUND DISTANCEN/A
SEAT HEIGHT690 mm
WEIGHT345 kg
TANK16 liters
BRAKESABS
FRONT BRAKEDual 300mm disc
REAR BRAKE300 mm disc
FRONT TIRE120/70 R 19
REAR TIRE180/65 B16
FRONT SUSPENSIONtelescopic fork
REAR SUSPENSIONCenter damper swingarm

