Body of a murdered child in Grande BH is buried under palms, prayers and with the Atlético-MG flag | Minas Gerais

the little girl’s body Barbara Victoria Vitalino Rodrigues, 10-year-old, murdered in Ribeirão das Neves, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, was buried this Wednesday afternoon (3) to applause, prayers and requests for justice.

O Atlético-MG president Sérgio Coelhowas in the cemetery and gave to the family a team flag, which was placed over the coffin. Barbara was dressed in the club blouse when she disappeared last Sunday (31).

In addition to family and friends, Civil Police teams also accompanied the burial. Since Barbara’s disappearance, the institution is limited to informing that the case is investigated, without detailing what is done.

What is known about the case of the 10-year-old girl found dead in Grande BH

Here’s what we know about the case:

Barbara was last seen by her family around 5:30 pm last Sunday (31), when he left home to go to a bakery to buy bread. She was already in the habit of taking this route.

2 of 4 Miss Bárbara Vitória, who was found dead in Grande BH after leaving home to go to the bakery — Photo: Personal Archive Girl Bárbara Vitória, who was found dead in Grande BH after leaving home to go to the bakery — Photo: Personal Archive

Did she ever go to the bakery?

Yup. security circuit images (see below) show Bárbara leaving the bakery, located at Rua Joaquim Abel Coelho.

The girl faces the checkout line and, after being answered, puts the change in a bag and leaves with a bag of bread. She even says goodbye to an attendant when the circuit clock strikes 5:46 pm.

Girl was last seen by a bakery attendant

Images recorded by security cameras show Barbara crossing a street next to a man dressed in black, at 17:52. He signals, and the child stops on the sidewalk at the corner and waits as he goes on.

After just over a minute, when the clock strikes 17:53the man returns and they cross the same street together again, in the opposite direction. (see video below).

Video shows the girl Bárbara Victoria being accompanied by a man

At 17:55another camera records the moment when Bárbara runs down a street, next to the same man.

A man appears in the footage was taken to the police station on Monday (1st), but was released. The Military Police (PM) found a bag of bread similar to the one purchased by Barbara at his house.

First, the man denied being the one in the images and said he did not know the girl. Later, confirmed that it was him in the video and said that he knew Barbara, but that he hadn’t done anything to her. The suspect was released and was not arrested.

Where and when was Barbara’s body found?

3 of 4 Map shows the home of the girl Bárbara, the bakery where she was and the place where she was found dead — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/ Arte g1 Map shows the home of the girl Bárbara, the bakery where she was and the place where she was found dead — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/ Arte g1

Barbara’s body was found in a thicket near a soccer field on Tuesday morning (2) by a student who was helping with the search. The field is about 500 meters from the girl’s house.

The child was wearing only the Atlético-MG shirt, which she was wearing before she disappeared, and a rope was found near her body.

4 of 4 Body was found in a thicket next to a football field in Ribeirão das Neves — Photo: Flávia Ayer/TV Globo Body was found in a thicket near a football field in Ribeirão das Neves – Photo: Flávia Ayer/TV Globo

Body of Bárbara Victória was found in thicket in Grande BH. Credit: Civil Police / Disclosure