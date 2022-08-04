Bolsonaro did not fulfill his promise to correct the IR table; see losses

Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil Bolsonaro broke promise made in 2018

One of President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign promises in 2018 was to exempt from income tax those who earn up to five minimum wages, which at the time represented R$5,000. Already elected, Bolsonaro promised, in 2019, that he would correct the IR table with, “at least” inflation.

Five months before his term ends, the president has done neither. And now he claims that he will correct the IR table in 2023. In an interview with Guaíba radio this Tuesday (2), he said that he talked to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and that he agreed on a correction for next year. But he did not detail what the change would be like.

In 2018, Bolsonaro said that, in addition to the exemption for those earning up to R$5,000, he would set a single income tax rate of 20%.

In practice, there would thus be a relatively greater reduction in the amount to be paid from the IR for the highest salaries, which currently pay a rate of up to 27.5%.

For example, those who earn BRL 10,000 today deducts BRL 1,880.63 per month (disregarding the allowance for dependents and INSS). If the electoral promise had been fulfilled, the monthly payment of IR would be only R$ 1,000 – that is, R$ 880.63 more in the worker’s pocket every month.

Whoever earns BRL 5,000 today deducts BRL 505.63 per month (disregarding the allowance for dependents and INSS). If the change had been approved, nothing would have been deducted from your salary.

Bolsonaro made an electoral promise to exempt those who earned up to R$5,000, but never included the proposal in a government plan.

26.6% lag

The rise in inflation in recent months has accentuated, in the Bolsonaro government, the bite of the Income Tax on workers’ income. In the three and a half years of Bolsonaro’s term alone, the lag in the income tax table reaches 26.6%, according to a study carried out by Sindifisco Nacional.

The last time the table was partially corrected was in 2015, during the Dilma Rousseff government. Since 1996, the lag has already exceeded 113%, in Unafisco’s accounts.

“We have a brutal increase in the tax burden on top of the middle class, almost poor, which are people who earn more than one and a half minimum wages. wage earner”, observes Mauro Silva, president of Unafisco Nacional.

The government even signaled as a priority for the 2022 election year the approval of the bill that would reform the IR, but due to disagreement with Congress, the proposal did not go ahead. The president also did not try to edit any provisional measure to update the table, an action that would not need congressional approval.

According to Unafisco’s accounts, 14 million taxpayers who could be exempt from IR paid the tax this year. Mauro still argues that it is fairer to tax income than consumption, but it is necessary to review the table so as not to tax those who earn less.

“Most of the income of the richest is exempt in Brazil, and needs to be more taxed, with the creation of more rates for more progressiveness”, he says.

In 2015, the last readjustment of the table was made via MP, later converted into law. At that time, the average readjustment in the IR table was 5.6%, and the exemption limit was corrected by 6.5%, rising to R$ 1,903.98, which is in effect until today.





