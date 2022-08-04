Bolsonaro edits MP that increases payroll for servers – 08/04/2022 – Mercado

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) edited a provisional measure, this Thursday (4), raising the maximum consigned credit allowed for public servants from 35% to 40%.

The new rule covers inactive public servants; federal public employees of direct, autarchic and foundational administration; and soldiers and pensioners from the Armed Forces, from the Federal District and from former federal territories.

A similar proposal was included in the law that authorizes this type of credit to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, but was vetoed. The veto was announced on Wednesday night (3) .

According to Palácio do Planalto, this occurred because the section had “inaccurate terms, which ended up, for example, restricting the types of consignments allowed, excluding several others”.

Therefore, to maintain equal treatment between federal servants and other workers, the MP was edited.

The measure realizes that, of the total of 40% of the server’s monthly remuneration that will be allocated to payroll loans, 5% will be reserved to pay expenses or credit card withdrawals.

The news regarding consigned credit are bets on the president’s reelection campaign, in particular the authorization for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The program was even increased and will reach R$ 600 for the beneficiaries.

The law sanctioned by Bolsonaro originates from a provisional measure passed by Congress last month.

The text authorizes the granting of payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil social program — a substitute for Bolsa Família — up to a limit of 40% of the benefit amount.

The text also releases this credit for those who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit.

The text provides, among other things, for the refund of amounts unduly credited to someone who has already died, as well as discounts after the death of the beneficiary as a result of a payroll loan or payroll credit card. The rule does not apply to financial amounts received by the family related to the benefits of the Auxílio Brasil Program.

The discount may also apply to severance pay due by the employer, if this is provided for in the loan or credit card agreement.

The law also provides that the Union cannot be held liable, even on a subsidiary basis, for default by the beneficiary.