Bolsonaro sanctions law that releases payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of Aid Brazil | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned a law that allows the contracting of a payroll loan by beneficiaries of income transfer programs, such as Auxílio Brasil and the Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC).

With the new law, created from a provisional measure (MP) edited by the government and approved by the National Congress, the beneficiaries of the programs will be able to authorize the Union to deduct from the monthly transfers the amounts referring to the payment of loans and financing.

The text approved by deputies and senators defined a limit of up to 40% of the amount received through the assistance program to pay payroll deductions.

The approval of the MP was criticized by experts, who believe that the release of payroll loans for those who receive Auxílio Brasil, for example, can stimulate even greater indebtedness of the most vulnerable population.

Auxílio Brasil, an income transfer program that replaced Bolsa Família, is aimed at low-income families. As of this month, the average value of the benefit rises from R$400 to R$600 per month, an increase promoted by the government on the eve of the elections – Bolsonaro is a candidate for reelection.

The new law also raised the payroll loan margin, that is, the share of income that can be committed to guarantee the loan repayment.

According to the text approved in Congress, retirees and pensioners of the General Social Security System will not be able to exceed the limit of 45% of the value of the benefits. Of this total:

35% must be used for loans, lease financing;

must be used for loans, lease financing; 5% for operations (withdrawals or expenses) contracted by means of a payroll-deductible credit card;

for operations (withdrawals or expenses) contracted by means of a payroll-deductible credit card; 5% for expenses with the so-called benefit card.

For workers governed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), the limit is 40%:

35% for loans, lease financing

for loans, lease financing 5% for amortization of expenses incurred through a payroll-deductible credit card or for use with the purpose of withdrawing through a payroll-deductible credit card.

Bolsonaro vetoed the passage that said that the total of optional consignments for public servants could not exceed 40% of monthly remuneration, of which 35% would be exclusive to loans, financing and leasing.

The government justified that loans, financing and leasing are just one of the modalities that can be consigned on the payroll by the server. Setting the 35% for these options, according to the government, would create “privilege” for some financial institutions over others.

Bolsonaro also vetoed the section that determined that, if there were no local law imposing a higher amount, the payroll limit would be 40% for military and public servants.