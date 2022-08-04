Bradesco takes regionalized health plan to the interior of São Paulo

Bradesco Saúde starts offering this week a regionalized version of its plans for 130 cities in the interior of São Paulo, including Campinas, Ribeirão Preto, Sorocaba and São José do Rio Preto. The so-called Health Effective has networks of regional providers, but maintains national coverage. According to the operator, one of the benefits is the 20% cheaper price for companies, compared to the national plan.

Until March, Bradesco Saúde accounted for 100 thousand beneficiaries in the modality, which already operates in the capital of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, among other regions. The interior of São Paulo, full of industrial and agricultural centers, is strategic, according to the managing director of the operator, Flávio Bitter.

Strengthen presence in countryside of São Paulo It is essential for companies in the sector to establish positions in the State, the largest market in terms of number of beneficiaries in the country. In March, month of the most recent data from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), Intermedica, Amil and Bradesco formed the ‘top 3’ of the São Paulo market.

This report was published on Broadcast+ on 01/08/2022, at 16:49.

