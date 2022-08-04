Brock cites Cruzeiro’s key game against Tombense and aims for 100% at home

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Brock will return to Cruzeiro’s starting lineup after serving automatic suspension

Back in Cruzeiro’s starting lineup after serving a suspension in the 1-1 draw with Brusque, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Santa Catarina, last Saturday (30), Eduardo Brock plans the duel against Tombense. For the defender, the Minas Gerais team will have to make their best match to win the direct confrontation in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

In an interview given at Toca da Raposa II, this Wednesday (3), the celestial captain mentioned the difficulties that Fox encounters in the match. The defender also asked for the support of the celestial crowd in another home match.

“It’s going to be a difficult match. Tombense is a team that is growing rapidly within the competition. It’s a direct confrontation for access, as they are in 5th place. So, that (victory) gives us the difference for access”, he said.

“It is important that our fans support us, we are very strong within Mineiro with the support of the fans. This will be a very difficult game, we have to be 100% focused to do our best game”, he added.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B 10 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 9 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 8 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 7 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 6 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 5 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress

key game

Brock classified the Cruzeiro challenge as essential for access to Serie A. He also said that the match against Tombense will have the same level of difficulty found by the celestial team against Sport and Bahia.

“It is very important that the fans understand that this game is as important as the others that have already played, such as Sport and Bahia, which are more traditional teams. This is a very important game for the league table and for our access,” he said.

“It’s a key game. literally face this game as if it were a final, because we need to play a good game to get the victory. The opposing team is good, very qualified and is growing. Their coach has been working very well”, he concluded.

Cruzeiro and Tombense will face each other this Saturday (6), at 7 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. The match is valid for the 22nd round of Serie B do Brasileiro. Raposa is in the lead, with 46 points, while Gavio-Carcar is in 5th place, with 32.