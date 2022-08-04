Bruna Marquezine receives tribute from Xolo Maridueña

Reinforcing the rumors of a romance, Xolo Maridueña, 21, published a beautiful tribute to Bruna Marquezine, who turns 27 today.

The actors are the protagonist couple of “Blue Beetle” (DC Comics) and they met during the filming of the film.

In the publication made on Instagram, Xolo showed several relaxed moments next to Bruna. In one of the videos published, the two have fun in a lake and, when they fall into the water, the actress approaches to caress the boy.

“Happy birthday monster gossip. Even after shooting an entire movie together you still tolerate me which means you deserve the happiest birthday ever,” Xolo wrote.

“Thanks for ordering all the desserts when we eat, teaching me the best phrases—”son of a bitch” is by far my favorite, but most of all, thanks for being the most FOD* silly.”

Xolo began acting at the age of ten and can be remembered by the public for other productions: “Cobra Kai” and “parenthood“. In addition to the two series, he also made guest appearances on “Wu-Tang: An American Saga”, “Rush Hour”, and “twin peaks“.

He discovered he had landed the role of DC’s first Latino superhero during a dinner with the president of DC filmsWalter Hamadaand Galen Vaismanan executive at Warner.

To Variety, the actor commented on the importance of representation in films:

The only thing on my mind right now is just the fact that he’s Latino. I am very proud to be part of this project.

In the DC comics, the Blue Beetle is the alter ego superhero used by three different heroes, but according to “The Wrap”, the film will focus on the teenager mexican american jaime Reyesthird character to assume the mantle of the Blue Beetle.

Brazilians who have acted in Hollywood hero movies

Bruna Marquezine

The 26-year-old actress will play Penny in “Blue Beetle”. Character is love interest of the protagonist (Xolo Maridueña).

Morena Baccarin

The Rio de Janeiro-born actress acted in the TV series “Gotham” between 2015 and 2019. She played Leslie Thompkins.

Morena Baccarin

The actress also starred in “Deadpool” (2016) and in the sequel, from 2018. She played Wade’s (Ryan Reynolds) romantic interest, Vanessa.

Alice Braga

In “O Esquadrão Suicida”, Sônia Braga’s niece played the rebel Sol Soria, a guerrilla against the dictator government of Corto Maltese.

Alice Braga

In “The New Mutants”, she played Dr Cecilia Reyes, a mutant with the ability to generate force fields.

Henry Zaga

Son of former TSE minister Admar Gonzaga, Henry plays Sunspot in “The New Mutants”. The character has the power to convert solar energy, and his body is engulfed in black flames when he activates his abilities.

