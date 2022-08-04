Bruno Krupp speaks out after accident that killed minor: “I didn’t drink”

A video released by G1 shows Bruno Krupp speaking out for the first time after the accident that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old in Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday (30). In the images, he appears on a stretcher and reports being called a “murderer” after being hospitalized after being hit by a car.

“Guys, for God’s sake, I’m the last person who wanted this to happen. You can be sure that I wish the worst had happened to me”, laments the model.

bruno krupp Model Bruno Krupp is accused of killing a 16-year-old in a motorcycle accident, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro.Photo: Reproduction/40 Graus Models Bruno Krupp The Rio de Janeiro court ordered him to be preventively arrested for the brutal accident that resulted in the death of a young man.reproduction Model and influencer Bruno Krupp The case happened last Saturday night (7/30), when Bruno was riding a motorcycle at high speedDisclosure Sarah Poncio and Bruno Krupp Sarah Poncio and Bruno KruppPlayback / Instagram Sarah Poncio and Bruno Krupp Sarah Poncio and Bruno Kruppreproduction 0

Bruno denied that he had escaped from the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, where he was initially taken. He also denied driving under the influence.

“I was taken by ambulance, I didn’t run away from the hospital, I didn’t run away from the doctors. I was dying in the hospital, the employees treating me badly in the hospital, banging the gurney in the hallway, calling me a murderer, like I’d done something wrong. I didn’t drink, I didn’t use drugs, it was an accident, people!”, he added.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.