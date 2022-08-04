Bruno Krupp, unlicensed influencer who ran over and killed teenager, is arrested in Rio – Brazil

RIO – The model and influencer Bruno Fernandes Moreira Krupp, 25, was arrested on the morning of this Wednesday, 3rd, in a hospital in Méier, in the north of the country. River. Last Saturday he ran over and killed a 16-year-old teenager while riding a motorcycle along Avenida Lúcio Costa, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio. Krupp rode the motorcycle even without having a license.

Bruno Krupp had a warrant for his preventive arrest issued this Wednesday by Judge Maria Izabel Pena Pieranti, from the judiciary duty. In her decision, the judge highlighted that “even having been stopped in a traffic stop three days before, under the conditions described above (very high speed, with the motorcycle without a license plate, without a license and, still, refusing to undergo the examination of the breathalyzer), [Bruno] persisted in a very dangerous behavior, the result of which was fully predictable, on a busy road, when the victim crossed in the crosswalk, immediately below the traffic light”. Thus, he will answer for murder with eventual intent.

In the arrest request made to Justice, the Civil Police reported that investigations showed that, at the time of the accident, the model was riding the motorcycle at about 150 km/h – the maximum speed on that road is 60 km/h. Police also reported that Bruno has criminal records for embezzlement and rape.

The accident happened on Saturday night, when the model ran over student João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, who was crossing a crosswalk next to his mother at the height of post 3, in Barra da Tijuca. As a result of the impact, the victim’s leg was torn off and thrown about 50 meters away, according to the incident report. The teenager was taken to the Lourenço Jorge municipal hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, and underwent surgery, but ended up dying.

Three days before the accident, Bruno Fernandes Moreira Krupp had been stopped in a Prohibition blitz. He didn’t have a license, and the motorcycle he was riding – the same one that would cause the accident on Saturday – was without a license plate. Also, he refused to take a breathalyzer test. The motorcycle was seized, but was removed the same week.

O Estadão tries to locate Krupp’s defense.