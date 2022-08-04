‘Bullet Train’: Brad Pitt is a clumsy killer in fast-wind pastel – 04/08/2022

The best thing about “Bullet Train” is that it never slows down. I know, I know, it was an infamous comment. But that’s exactly how, without the slightest shame or face, that director David Leitch conducts this adventure that aims solely at carefree fun. Mission given, mission accomplished.

“Bullet Train” is actually not a movie. It’s an excuse. It’s two mindless hours in which a collection of talented artists lends its credibility to a delightfully beat-up (?) and completely absurd plot. It doesn’t even have to make sense: that’s precisely why the director’s foot doesn’t even come close to the brake.

Wants to know? It works like a beauty, mainly because of the satisfaction stamped on Brad Pitt’s face. Not only does he understand the joke from scratch, he sells it effortlessly. What matters is that bullets fly, people die (sometimes not so dead) and things explode. Not necessarily in that order.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt exchange caresses amid chaos Image: Sony

Of course there is glue to put the pieces together. This glue is precisely Joaninha (Pitt, really…), a professional assassin who, this time, has a simple task. His mission, replacing another “agent” who had the flu, is to get on the bullet train of the title, locate a briefcase and leave. Think candy removed from a child.

What Joaninha didn’t count was the profusion of other professional assassins on the same train. Each bringing their own goals, even if they all converge towards the same end. As the action takes place in Japan, add an unsubtle dose of honor, tradition and family to the mix. It’s as if Wolverine was played by Jackie Chan in a Trapalhões movie.

What follows after Joaninha locates the briefcase is a comedy of errors, in which its protagonists run over each other to stitch the plot together – and kill themselves in the process. Here are, among others, the brothers Limão (Brian Tyree Henry) and Tangerina (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), the violent Lobo (Benito Martínez Ocasio) and the sweet Prince (Joey King). There is some semblance of coherence in the text. But the crowd (on this side) is too numb to pay attention.

This celebration of chaos makes “Bullet Train” the perfect movie for detractors of “the current state of blockbusters” to target. “This is not cinema” or “this is the infantilization of art”, they will say. They are not wrong, but it is a thought that ignores this same chaos as a resource. There is no arrogance of “Hidden Agent” here, just to stay in a more recent example, which uses noise to disguise its fragility.

David Leitch therefore knows exactly what product he has in his hands. For him, action is not a veneer that substitutes narrative for style, but the very tool to tell his story. There is coherence in the escalation of dizzying sequences, always punctuated by good humor and vibrant colors, which carry the film to its climax.

Of course, you can guess from afar where “Bullet Train” wants to go. What matters, however, is the journey. It’s the same philosophy for directing a feature that Leitch used in the first “John Wick”, which he co-directed with his partner, Chad Stahelski, reprized in “Atomica”, “Deadpool 2” and “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”. .

Sandra Bullock returns Brad Pitt a favor and has fun in ‘Bullet Train’ Image: Sony

Even when the enterprise threatens to slide back into the abyss of ridicule, which is not difficult in such a wild action-comedy, Brad Pitt uses his power as a star to get the adventure back on track. The ease with which he looks the absurd in the eye, and the ease with which he makes comedy, lend clarity to the ruckus unleashed by Leitch.

It doesn’t hurt, of course, that “Bullet Train” is the most shameless materialization of “action among friends”. Sandra Bullock returns the favor Pitt did her in “Lost City” and takes on a dapper wingman as her boss. Other actors join in the fun, some more obvious than others. Do yourself a favor and don’t go snooping around the cast listings!

Also because, like all sugar overdoses, “Bullet Train” deserves to be consumed without preparation, without expectations. Just surrender to the experience to taste the best pastel de vento that the cinema has prepared this year. The nutritive value is zero, but it’s nice to be hungry before any main course.