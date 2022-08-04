‘Bullet Train’, with Brad Pitt, opens in theaters in Paraíba | Paraíba

The action movie “Bullet Train”, starring Brad Pitt, opens in theaters in Paraíba this Thursday (4). In the plot, five assassins meet on a speeding bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with just a few stops in between. They discover that their missions are not unrelated to each other. The question is: who will get off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?

The film has dubbed and subtitled sessions at Cinépolis at Manaíra Shopping (common rooms, Macro XE and VIP), at the Centerplex at Mag Shopping and at Cinesercla at Partage Shopping. Also showing the feature are Cinépolis at Mangabeira Shopping, Cinesercla at Shopping Tambiá, and Multicine and Cine Guedes, in Patos, all with dubbed sessions.

Cinemaxxi Cidade Luz, in Guarabira, and Cine Vieira, in São Bento, have not yet released the week’s schedule.

2 of 3 Scene from ‘The Speaker’, with Fábio Porchat — Photo: Reproduction Scene from ‘The Speaker’, with Fábio Porchat — Photo: Reproduction

The Brazilian comedy “O Palestrante” is also part of the movie schedule. In the film, Fábio Porchat plays Guilherme, an accountant who has worked his entire life in the same company. He is sent away and finds himself without friends, without family and completely lost in the world. When traveling by plane to Rio de Janeiro, to sign the paperwork for his resignation, he comes across a person on the landing waiting for someone with a plate to arrive: Marcelo Gouveia. Moved by the lack of perspective in his life, he takes the place of this Marcelo without even knowing what it is about.

The film opens at Cinépolis do Manaíra and Mangabeira Shopping, Cineserclas do Partage and Tambiá Shopping and Cine Guedes, in Patos.

3 of 3 Scene from ‘X: The Mark of Death’ — Photo: Reproduction Scene from ‘X: The Mark of Death’ — Photo: Reproduction

The horror “X – A Marca da Morte” has its premiere at Cineserclas do Partage and Tambiá Shopping, with dubbed copies. The film is set in 1979 as a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive and elderly hosts catch them red-handed, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.