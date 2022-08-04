“By this simple fact”; Marcos Braz is sincere and reveals the only reason that kept Jorge Jesus from returning to Brazil

Marcos Braz, Flamengo’s football vice, was at Arena SBT, televised weekly and presented by Benjamin Back. The manager was questioned by Maurício Borges, known as Mano, about what made coach Jorge Jesus not have been rehired by Rubro-Negro. A single reason kept the Portuguese away from Gávea.

by Fla, JJ conquered all he could. Among the titles are Campeonato Brasileiro, Conmebol Libertadores and Supercopa do Brasil. Known for his attacking football, in addition to his teams being characterized by intensity and pressure, Mister signed with Fenerbahçe. In Turkey, he has nominated some Brazilian football athletes.

The person responsible for the signings made by the Rio de Janeiro team stressed: “Jorge Jesus, when he was offering himself, Flamengo had a coach and a commission. For this simple fact, (the Club) understood that it did not need to make any kind of change at that moment”, said.

“We have our planning and structure. Not just any professional who wants to get here and work will do it. It doesn’t work that way.” added Marcos Braz, vice football of Flamengo. It is worth noting that, with the fall of Paulo Sousa, the one chosen to take over ended up being Dorival Júnior.

JJ is Fla’s idol, although the relationship between the parties has been shaken. Before hitting Fener, the Portuguese landed in Brazil to enjoy the carnival and, in conversation with Renato Maurício Prado, confessed that he would like to take the place of PS. At the time, the commander’s sound did not go down well for a part of the Nation.