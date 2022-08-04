Caetano Veloso 80 years in photos: with one record per decade, see images from the artist’s life | Bahia

Next Sunday (7), Caetano Veloso celebrates 80 years. A life marked by remarkable songs and images immortalized in photos, videos and in the memories of countless fans around the world.

The 80th anniversary celebration will take place on the stage at Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro, for the ‘Special Caetano Veloso 80 years’, which will be broadcast live and simultaneously on Globoplay, for logged-in non-subscribers, and on Multishow.

Anticipating the tributes to the singer, g1 gathered eight images for each of the decades lived by the Bahian of Santo Amaro da Purificação on the eve of becoming octogenarian.

Boy in Santo Amaro – 1940s

Caetano Veloso in the 40s — Photo: Caetano Veloso Collection

Caetano, Bethânia and the Velloso family – 1950s

Caetano Veloso, Bethânia and family in the 50s — Photo: Caetano Veloso Collection

The Tropicalists – 1960s

Caetano, Gil, Gal, Jorge Bem and Os Mutantes perform on TV Tupi’s ‘Divino Maravilhoso’ weekly. — Photo: Disclosure

Years of exile – 1970s

Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil lived in exile in London between 1969 and 1972 — Photo: Disclosure

Dorival, Caetano and Gil – 1980s

Dorival Caymmi, Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil — Photo: Caetano Veloso Collection

Father Caetano (of three) – 1990s

Caetano with his sons Tom and Zeca in the 90s — Photo: Caetano Veloso Collection

Feast of Kings – 2000s

Caetano records alongside his friend Roberto Carlos — Photo: Disclosure

Brothers on the road – 2010s

Caetano and Gil celebrate 50 years of career and return to the road together — Photo: Acervo Caetano

80 times Caetano – 2020s

Caetano celebrates 80 as a family with a show with Bethânia and her three children — Photo: Social networks

