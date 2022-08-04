Caixa president says country is doing well, but numbers deny

Despite Brazil registering inflation and interest rates above 10% and an increase in poverty and hunger, the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, said today that Brazil is doing well, and praised the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, for his boss until she took over the management of the bank. The executive, who spoke at Expert XP, an XP group event in São Paulo, was a partner of the minister in the financial market and left with him to embark on the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government. She also complained about people who “twist against” the country.

“I think Brazil is doing well. We had such a great resilience test [pela pandemia]. It seems like there are a lot of people cheering against Brazil,” he said.

According to the Map of New Poverty, prepared by FGV, 9.6 million people entered the poverty line in 2021 in Brazil. With this, the country reached the mark of 62.9 Brazilians with a monthly income of up to R$ 497 for each person in the family. This is the highest level of people in poverty since the beginning of the historical series in 2012.

The country faces accumulated inflation of 11.89% in the last 12 months until June, has 10.1 million unemployed and the basic interest rate, the Selic, is above 13%.

Compliments to the ex-boss

Marques said that, during the pandemic, Minister Paulo Guedes had to “turn the economic strategy inside out” and that it was a “privilege for Brazil to have a minister like Guedes” during the period.

She also denied that there was any fiscal irresponsibility on the part of the government, despite Bolsonaro having maneuvered to breach the spending ceiling in a year in which he is seeking re-election.

The most recent measure was the PEC dos Auxílios, which increased Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, called for gas vouchers and created benefits for truck drivers and taxi drivers. All measures are only valid until the end of this election year. The cost to the public coffers is R$ 41.25 billion. In order to be able to make payments on the eve of the election, the government used as a mechanism a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) to circumvent disobedience to the electoral law, and created a state of emergency, allowing expenses outside the spending ceiling.

“The emergency measures were carried out with fiscal responsibility. I can’t even understand when we talk about fiscal populism or kamikaze. Everything was done preserving the goal”, says Marques.

Complaints involving Caixa

Marques took office after the resignation of Pedro Guimarães, who left office after allegations of sexual harassment.

At the XP event, she said that, from day one, she held a series of meetings to control the crisis involving the institution.

“I have to protect the people who are involved in this process through solid governance, which gives security to everyone involved,” he said.

Focus on women and small entrepreneurs

The bank’s president said that Caixa is the housing bank and that it wants to increasingly focus on micro and small businesses.

“I want to be the bank for small and micro entrepreneurs, focusing on the formalization of citizens”, he says.

She argued that the Entrepreneurship is the tool for social transformation, echoing statements made earlier, also at the event, by XP founder Guilherme Benchimol.

Marques also said that Caixa should focus on financial products and services for women.

“Vocation has nothing to do with gender, race or anything else, but it has to be recognized that people come from different stages of privilege,” he said.