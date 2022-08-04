‘Cara e Courage’: Ítalo discovers spy infiltrated in Coragem.com | come around

He plants false information, which soon falls on the evil businessman’s ears.
“Pat and Moa are going to take a trip to a cave that… Well, they’ve been there before, they need to get back. It’s a little tricky, but maybe I’ll go with them and call you on this one,” the ex-security guard tells Baby , asking for secrecy.
Baby takes the bait and tells everything to Danilo, who is thrilled with the news without knowing that it’s about fake news.
And Ítalo, who monitors Rebeca’s husband (Mariana Santos), has the proof he needed.
“Danilo planted a spy inside our company. This guy is dangerous.”
The scenes will air in this Thursday’s chapter, 4/8, of Cara e Courage.
04 Aug
Thursday
Pat disagrees when Alfredo asks her about Moa’s photo. Ítalo thinks of a way to confirm that Baby is really Danilo’s informant. Moa and Andréa resume their courtship. Lou is unable to tell Rico about her relationship with Pat. Nadir hears Joca on the phone with Olivia and is stunned. Jonathan puts his keepsake box in place of the one at Anita’s house. Andrea receives flowers from Bob. Danilo sends his henchman to Coragem.com. Italo gives Baby false information about Pat and Moa. Armandinho tries to talk to his ex-wives. Italo worries when he sees Baby looking at Pat and Moa. Dagmar tells Anita that Regina wants to talk to her.
