‘Cara e Courage’: Ítalo discovers spy infiltrated in Coragem.com | come around

04 Aug Thursday

Pat disagrees when Alfredo asks her about Moa’s photo. Ítalo thinks of a way to confirm that Baby is really Danilo’s informant. Moa and Andréa resume their courtship. Lou is unable to tell Rico about her relationship with Pat. Nadir hears Joca on the phone with Olivia and is stunned. Jonathan puts his keepsake box in place of the one at Anita’s house. Andrea receives flowers from Bob. Danilo sends his henchman to Coragem.com. Italo gives Baby false information about Pat and Moa. Armandinho tries to talk to his ex-wives. Italo worries when he sees Baby looking at Pat and Moa. Dagmar tells Anita that Regina wants to talk to her.

