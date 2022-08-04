Cavichioli avoids expanding controversy with Jailson, and agent reveals the goalkeeper’s desire: to retire at América-MG | america-mg

“My answer is work, it’s training. I have no reason to rebut criticism, with words, some kind of accusation, or anything. I have a closed commitment to something much bigger, which is America. My commitment is to America.”

– Words, one hour, are forgotten. Words, one hour, are not valid. As long as my superiors see that my result is to their liking, I have no other way of explaining what I was hired to do. I have no reason to talk about anything or anyone.

Matheus Cavichioli’s statement was live on Decadentes, a channel managed by fans of América-MG, this Tuesday.

ge contacted Matheus Cavichioli’s staff. Léo Feijó, the athlete’s manager, said only that the goalkeeper is very happy in Belo Horizonte and that he has the desire to retire wearing the América-MG shirt in the future.

– Matheus only leaves América on December 31, 2023, and if América wants to. If he wants to (extend), he goes as far as he can. He loves the club. The crowd treats him in a very fantastic way, and he goes wherever he goes. The crowd is very welcoming, and he has a retribution in the same size.

“Matheus’s desire is to play for América until the end of his career. And he has at least five, six more years, calmly”

In an interview with ge Palmeiras, Jailson, without naming names, said that he chose to leave América-MG due to relationship problems with an athlete. According to him, this player was “very jealous” and had a habit of being “takes and brings the press”. At the time of Jailson’s termination, the ge had reported that the two goalkeepers did not, in fact, have any bond of friendship, but that they respected each other.

Jailson also said that he did not decide to terminate hastily. According to him, there was more than one warning to the board about the situation. to the ge, the America-MGthrough the advisory, informed that at no time was there a demand from Jailson for Cavichioli’s departure, and that the board never considered breaking the contract of the current holder of the American goal.

