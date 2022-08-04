Cell phones can boost memory skills, study says

posted on 08/02/2022 17:27



(credit: Niek Verlaan by Pixabay)

The excessive use of electronic devices is one of the major concerns of the modern world. There is research that points to the loss of cognitive skills and so-called “digital dementia”, however, a new study shows that smartphones can help with memory.

The text of researchers from University College Londonin the United Kingdom, was published in the scientific journal Journal of Experimental Psychology: General on Monday (8/1) and shows that the use of digital devices as a tool to remember things increases the memory capacity.

Devices have proven capable of changing the way people use memory to store important everyday information.

To prove the premises, the researchers carried out tests with 158 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 71. Each participant watched up to 12 numbered circles on a screen and had to remember to drag them either left or right.

The number of circles dragged correctly determined the amount of payout the volunteers would receive in the end. One side was designated as “high value”—that is, remembering to move the circle to that place was worth 10 times more than remembering to drag the circle to the “low value” side.

Participants completed the task 16 times and were completely reliant on their own memory only half of them. In the other part, the use of alarms on cell phones was allowed to remember to drag the circles.





Intriguing results

Participants mostly used cellular devices to remind them to drag the circles to the “high value” side. And when they did, their memory was improved by 18%, according to the researchers.

Additionally, memory for “low value” circles was also improved by 27%, even for people who didn’t use alerts to remember them.

However, researchers have identified a potential risk when using alerts to remember. When the alerts were withdrawn, the volunteers remembered the “low value” circles more than the “high value” circles. This, according to research data, shows how the volunteers had entrusted the “high value” tasks to the cellular devices and ended up forgetting about them.

“When people had to remember for themselves, they used their memory capacity to remember the most important information. But when they could use the device, they saved high-important information on the device and used their own memory for less important information.” , explains Sam Gilbert, one of the authors of the research.

Gilbert also points out that the data raises a warning about the potential risks of backing up important information. “If a memory tool fails, we may be left with nothing but minor information in our own memory.”